RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019: RRB recruitment for technician 2019 Group D was held between January 21 and January 23, 2019 at various exam centres. The board is likely to announce the results next month. Meanwhile, an official notification about the result have not been confirmed so far.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the result of RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam 2018 on its official website- rrbcdg.gov.in. If reports are to be believed, the board will declare the result notification next month on its official website.The board has also informed the candidates who had appeared in the exams held in January this year.

The board had earlier notified that the results will be declared this month only. RRB Group D Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 Second Stage Exam which was held in various locations between January 21 and January 23, 2019 will fill up the vacancies in the concerned department.

Earlier, RRB was supposed to release the notification for the result of Group D in the 2nd week of February but had delayed due to some other exams as well.

Candidates can check their RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam Result 2018-19 through following steps?

1. Log into the official website of RRB – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Search the official link of RRB regarding the results on railway website’s homepage

3. Click on the same link and wait for the page to download

4. Fill up your details for tracking the result

5. After sometime, the result will appear on your computer

6. Download the same document

7. If necessary, take out the print copy for further documentation

Direct link to go to the official website and check the result: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More