RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card 2018: Yesterday on December 20, 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released their Group C, ALP and Technician revised results. The candidates who have cleared the first stage of CBT will now appear for the second stage that is scheduled to take place from January 20, 22 and 23, 2019. The applicants can check their results on the regional RRB websites for further details. As per the official notification, the hall tickets for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be available four days before the exam, that is on January 16. All the aspirants can check their exam city intimation 10 days before to the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

Prior to the revised results, RRB had declared its result on November 2 but the result was revoked when the applicants objected to wrong answer key and translations. In response to that RRB have decided to examine and declare revised results.

Exam Dates for RRB ALP, Technician 2nd Stage Examination

21st, 22nd and 23rd January 2019

Railway Recruitment 2018 Exam Pattern- Stage 2

The Exam will be conducted in two parts- Part A and Part B.

Part A

1. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility are

General- 40%

OBC- 30%

SC- 30%

ST- 25%

2. Multiple choice questions in Hindi and English

3. Negative marking- 1/3 marks will be deducted

4. There are a total of 4 subjects

Maths- 25 Questions for 25 marks

General Intelligence and Reasonning- 25 Questions for 25 marks

Basic Science and Engineering- 40 questions for 40 marks

GK and current affairs 10 questions for 10 marks

4. The total time duration for the test is 90 minutes

Part- B

1. Qualifying Marks- 35 % ( no relaxation is permissible)

2. This part is qualifying in nature and shall have questions from the trade syllabus prescribed by the Director General of Employment & Training (DGET)

Railway Recruitment 2018 board vacancies

In the official notification by the Ministry of Railways through RRB advertised a total of 64,371 vacant posts to fill Group C, ALP and Technician posts.

