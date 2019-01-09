The Railway Recruitment Board is going to drop details about the exam city and exam date for the positions of ALP and technician second stage examination today itself on the official website of RRB. The SC/ST candidates should note that the travel pass for them will be available from today on indianrailways.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board has also announced that the group C second stage recruitment examination will be commencing from January 21 to January 23. On the same note, the result for the examinations of first stage CBT of ALP, Technician recruitment exam had been declared in the month of November last year. There were many candidates who had objections against the answer key.

The board took notice of it and soon declared the revised results on December 2019. The eligibility of the candidates was decided on the revised results only and those who were successful according to the revised results are only eligible to sit for the second stage CBT.

RRB will release the admit cards 10 days before the examination and therefore, we have brought the list of valid and important website to look at:

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

