RRB ALP recruitment 2nd stage CBT exam is all set to be held tomorrow by the Railway Recruitment Board at various centres. Candidates should note that they must not forget to carry their admit card or hall ticket for appearing in the examination. Check out the 5 important last minute tips here.

RRB ALP recruitment 2nd stage CBT exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the 2nd stage Computer Based Test tomorrow at various examination centres across the country for recruitment of Group C ALP posts. Candidates who are appearing in the examination must note that the Board have released the admit cards for the examination through its official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets of RRB ALP 2nd Stage CBT Exam 2019 by logging into the regional websites. They must note that failure to produce the admit card will get them barred from appearing in the examination.

Meanwhile, the candidates who qualify in the second stage CBT examination of ALP and Technician will have to appear for the next round of recruitment process i.e. the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The next test dates will be announced on the official website of RRB soon. candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website of Indian Railways.

Here are 5 last minute tips:

Candidates must sleep for 6-7 hours before the examination day

They should revise the subjects thoroughly and should not forget to carry their admit cards

Candidates must not carry any banned items such as mobile phones, calculator or any communication gadgets

Candidates are advised to check their examination centres and roll numbers ahead of going to the examination hall

Candidates should not panic and appear for the examination calmly and they should note that for every question, candidates should not invest more than 30-40 seconds. If you are unsure about the answer do the ones that you are sure about

