RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification on its official website which indicates that the Mock Test link for 2nd Stage CBT is now active. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination to be held soon by the Board can give the mock test of the examination by logging into the website of RRB – i.e. at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB had recently released the answer keys for the Group D exam which is also available for download now. Candidates who have appeared for the same can log into the website and tally their answers after downloading the pdf from the website of RRB. Moreover, the candidates appearing for the upcoming 2nd Stage CBT of ALP and Technician recruitment examination this year can take the mock test by following the steps given below.

How to check the Mock Test link on the official website of RRB?

Log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – Click here for Mock Link for 2nd Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)” Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, sign in to access the mock test sample On clicking Sign In, candidates will be directed to a page with instructions Go through the same carefully and click on the ‘next’ option Now, choose the language you are comfortable with to give the mock test And, click on the declaration and then again click on “I am ready to begin” Now, the test will appear onscreen

