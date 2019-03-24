RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT: The question paper, responses, provisional scorecard and final answer keys of the CBT 2 for the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician have been released by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. The candidates can check it on the official websites of the RRB, that is rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician Computer-Based-Test (CBT) stage 2 on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. Now, as per the latest official statement released by the RRB officials, the question paper, responses, provisional scorecard and final answer keys of the CBT 2 have been released on the official website of the RRB that is rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can view the same through a login page mentioned on the official website. It was released on the midnight of March 23. Candidates are requested to view the same immediately as the login page link will be deactivated on the official after the deadline, that is March 25 11:59 pm.

Not just this, the RRB officials said that the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test is underway. In the meantime, it has been decided that the candidate’s responses will be published along with the final answer key; the number of questions answered. The qualifiers of this round will be eligible for the next round. The aptitude test dates of the same will be announced later.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 vacant posts are to be filled. Besides, the official website, the candidates from different regions can also check the result through their official websites. Following are the websites to check the same.

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

This is the direct link of the login page

What after RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key:

The result of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage will be released on April 6, 2019. The examination of the same will be conducted on April 16, 2019.

The candidates can download these answer keys for future reference. Previous to this, a provisional answer key was released on which objections were accepted. This is the final answer key, and no objections can be raised by the RRB on the same.

