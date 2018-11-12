RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam 2018 postponed: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the date for the Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians Computer-Based Tests (CBT) second stage examination. The candidate who have qualified for the second stage exam will now have to wait for some more days.

RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam 2018 postponed: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the date for the Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians Computer-Based Tests (CBT) second stage examination. The candidate who have qualified for the second stage exam will now have to wait for some more days. The RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam 2018 was scheduled for the December 12 and now it will be conducted on December 24, say reports.

The RRB has also deferred the release of admit cards for the RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam 2018. The official notification of the Railway Recruitment Board mentioned that the received representations requesting postponement of 2nd Stage CBT on account of clashing of dates with the CBT for CEN 02/2018 and/or academic examinations. Therefore, the 2nd stage Computer-Based Tests which was earlier scheduled to be held from 12th December has now been postponed to December 24, 2018.

According to reports, in the first stage of RRB ALP Technician exam, around 5,88,605 candidates succeeded in the examination. The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the first stage of ALP Technician exam from August 9 to September 4, 2018. The exam witnessed a participation of 36,47,541 candidates. It was an online examination conducted across 440 centres in the country. To call for the applications of the technician exam, the RRB put out 64371 circulars in the form of advertisements as part of the employment news for filling vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians in March this year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More