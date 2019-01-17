The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to release the admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on Thursday, January 17, a report said. The second stage CBT will be conducted from January 21, 2019, to January 23, 2019. The report said that the link to the admit cards is expected to be activated on the various regional sites including, RRB Allahabad, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bangalore among others 10:00 am onwards.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to release the admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on Thursday, January 17, a report said. The second stage CBT will be conducted from January 21, 2019, to January 23, 2019. The report said that the link to the admit cards is expected to be activated on the various regional sites including, RRB Allahabad, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bangalore among others 10:00 am onwards. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites to keep a check on the notifications regarding the second stage release of RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2018.

Those who have cleared the first stage CBT are eligible to appear for the second stage examination via which a total of 26,502 loco pilot and technicians will be recruited. The report said that over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways last year.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2018 admit card will be available on regional websites

The admit cards will be available on Railway Recruitment Board websites — RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Here are the steps you need to follow to download RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2018

Eligible candidates are required to visit the official site of regional RRB.

Click on the link available on the home page of the site as ‘Stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’.

Enter the user id and user password.

Your admit card will be available on your screen.

Check the admit card download it and keep the hard copy of the same for further reference.

