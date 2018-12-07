RRB ALP Technician result 2018: The notification at the official website reads as Results of first stage computer-based CBT exam was published on the official website of all regional RRB’s on November 2, 2018. However, due to objections raised by the aspirants, the result has been withdrawn. In the wake of these representations of all language translation of the question, the paper is being reviewed again. It is expected that after this review fresh result of stage 1 CBT long with the reviewed list of candidates for second stage CBT will be published on December 20, 2018.

RRB ALP Technician result 2018: The Railway recruitment board announced its revised result for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician 1st CBT. As per the official notification announced, RRB ALP and technician results will be out in the third week of December on December 20, 2018. The result of the computer-based test exam was published on the regional websites of all RRB’s on November 2, 2018, but due to objections raised by few candidates against the wrong answer keys, the result was withdrawn by the Railway Recruitment board.

In the official notification announced by the Railway recruitment board, it has also revealed dates for the second computer-based test which were supposed to begin from December 24, 2018, will now take place in January 2018. The notification at the official website reads as Results of first stage computer-based CBT exam was published on the official website of all regional RRB’s on November 2, 2018. However, due to objections raised by the aspirants, the result has been withdrawn. In the wake of these representations of all language translation of the question, the paper is being reviewed again. It is expected that after this review fresh result of stage 1 CBT long with the reviewed list of candidates for second stage CBT will be published on December 20, 2018.

The second stage CBT for RRB ALP will be conducted now in the month of January on 21, 22, and 23. The details regarding the exam date and city will be announced later on. For more information check the official website of RRB ALP @ http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More