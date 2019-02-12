RRB ALP, Technician answer key: The RRB ALP, Technician recruitment drive was conducted to fill 64,731 vacancies. Out of which 27795 are for Loco pilot and 36576 are for the technician posts. As per the official notification, the answer keys are now going to be out on February 14, 2019. The objection link will be opened from February 14 onwards for 2 to 3 days.

After the release of RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT exam answer keys the students will get two to three days to file objections in case of wrong answer key. The RRB ALP, Technician exam was conducted all over the country from January 21 to January 23. However for those candidates who couldn’t give the paper due to technical reasons their paper was conducted again on February 8, 2019.

RRB Regional website to check for results:

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

The results for the first stage exam was declared on November 22, 2018. And the exams for the same were conducted in the month of August and September.

