RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys have been released on the official website by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can now download the same and start filing the objections through the official website. For more details, log into - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2019 Answer Keys on its official website yesterday, February 18, 2019. Candidates can now download the same and start raising objections through the official website of the Board. The Board has released a notification regarding the filing of objections through the website of RRB and candidates need to download the same for more information. The link for filing objections will be active from February 18 till February 20, 2019.

Here are the following instructions to check the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Keys 2019:

1. Visit RRB’s official website as mentioned above or go to the regional websites

2. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Click here to view Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising Objections, if any to Questions/Options/Keys (ALP & Technicians Posts).”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be directed to the next window

4. Now, click on the Login option displayed on the screen

5. Here, enter the details and click on submit

6. The RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

7. Download the answer keys and take a print out for reference if necessary

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the Answer Keys: https://rrbalp.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

