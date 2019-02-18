RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the Answer Keys of the Second Stage CBT on the regional website of the Board today at 12 PM. Candidates can check the steps and the websites given below to download the same.

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the Answer Keys of the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by the Board for the candidates who had cleared the first CBT for the recruitment of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts on the regional websites. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examinatio n are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board as the Answer Keys will be published anytime soon. According to reports, the ALP Technician Answer Keys 2019 will be available for download on the official website after 12:00 PM today, February 18, 2019.

Candidates must note that they can also raise objections against any wrong answer keys and the process for the same will be activated on the official website soon.

How to check the Answer Keys from the official website of RRB’s?

Step 1: Log into the respective regional websites given below

Step 2: Now, click on the link that says ‘RRB group C CBT 2 answer key’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Here, enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The Answer key of the exam will appearon the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a print out for your reference

Here are the regional websites of RRB:

Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

