RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the Answer Keys of the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by the Board for the candidates who had cleared the first CBT for the recruitment of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts on the regional websites. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examinatio n are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board as the Answer Keys will be published anytime soon. According to reports, the ALP Technician Answer Keys 2019 will be available for download on the official website after 12:00 PM today, February 18, 2019.
Candidates must note that they can also raise objections against any wrong answer keys and the process for the same will be activated on the official website soon.
How to check the Answer Keys from the official website of RRB’s?
Step 1: Log into the respective regional websites given below
Step 2: Now, click on the link that says ‘RRB group C CBT 2 answer key’ on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window
Step 4: Here, enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: The Answer key of the exam will appearon the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a print out for your reference
Here are the regional websites of RRB:
Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)
Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)
Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
