RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019: The hall tickets are expected to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board for RRB Auto Loco Pilot and Technician's Computer-Based Test 2019 3rd stage on May 6, 2019, on the official website. The stage 3 examination for RRB ALP Technician will be conducted on May 10, 2019 at various exam centres. The Board will also soon release the scorecards, exam city slips and travel pass on the official website.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 3: Exam pattern

The Computer-Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests. The candidates will take the examination for a duration of 71 minutes. Candidates will have to score a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test

to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

This is applicable for all the candidates and there is no relaxation for any categorise under any circumstances. No negative marking in Computer-Based Aptitude Test. This test will only be conducted for the candidates who opted for Assistant Loco Pilot Posts and qualified the CBT 2.

The qualifiers of the Computer-based Aptitude Test will be called for the interview round. Those who will get selected will undergo the training process.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 3: Vision certificate

Candidates should present the vision certificate in proforma VI attached herewith. In case candidates not produce the vision certificate and those wearing spectacles will not be eligible for the post of ALP. Therefore they will not be permitted to appear in the Aptitude Test.

However, ex-servicemen (Ex-SM) candidates of aged 35 and above are eligible for relaxed vision standard as per the Proforma VI-A attached herewith. Such Ex-SM candidates should produce the vision certificate in the Proforma VI-A.

The mock link for the Aptitude test is available on the websites of RRBs. The candidates can click on the

link to read instructions and to practice mock test.

