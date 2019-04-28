RRB ALP Technician AT exam date 2019 announced: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the examination date for the Aptitude Test under the post of RRB Auto Loco pilot Technician on May 10, 2019 on the official website. The stage 2 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019. Of which, the revised result has also been declared.

RRB ALP Technician AT exam date 2019 announced: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the revised result for the RRB Auto Loco pilot Technician stage 2 examination which was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019. Now after releasing the date, The candidates who have been shortlisted will now have to appear for the Aptitude test. The aptitude test is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the region based official websites.

Prior to this, in an earlier notification, after releasing the scorecard, the candidates complained of multiple errors in the scorecard which was uploaded on March 24, 2019. A marksheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks had errors in the different sections of the test. While the nature of the scorecard was not specified by the recruitment board.

RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019: Exam Pattern

The Aptitude Test examines every candidate’s abilities for the post of ALP. The candidates will attempt five types of sections under the AT, which are known as Test Batteries.

The minimum score is at least 42 marks in each of these batteries to qualify for the next stage, i.e. the document verification process.

Following are the type of skills which falls under the test batteries:

Memory Test Battery

Depth Perception Test Battery

Concentration Test Battery

Perceptual Speed Test Battery

Following the Directions Test Battery

Candidates who can qualify the second Computer-based test examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 3. The examination was earlier to be scheduled to be conducted on April 16, but it was postponed.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts will be filled. The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

