RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key: The answer keys for the Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group C ALP Technician examination will be uploaded on RRB's official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in soon. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check answer keys for RRB Group C examinations.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the answer key RRB Group C examination. The RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key will be uploaded on Railway Recruitment Board’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB in an official notification said that the answer key of the RRB Group C, ALP Technician examination will be released on Saturday, February 15. The reports say that the answer key will be available on all Indian Railway Recruitment Board’s regional websites. The RRB has also set a deadline for the candidates to download the answer key and match their answers.

The candidates can raise the objection, if any, on the board’s official website once the answer keys are released. A provision to raise objections will also be given to the candidates. If any objection is found to be valid by the RRB pannel, a final answer key will be released on the official website.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the answer keys, once released, for RRB ALP Technician CBT examination:

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @ rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB ALP Technician CBT examination answer keys. You will be redirected to a new page now. Download the PDF file. Check and download the Answer keys for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB ALP Technician examination.

According to the RRB notification, the candidates will have to raise an objection in English only. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More