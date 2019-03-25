RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Keys 2018-19: The Indian Railways has released the answer keys of RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018-19 through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can download the RRB ALP, Technician Answer Keys 2018-19 at rrbcdg.gov.in by following the steps given below.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Keys 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the Answer Keys of RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Exam 2018-19 through the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Second stage Computer-based test for the recruitment of Auto Loco Pilot and Technicians can check the official website and download the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer keys by following the instructions given below.

How to download the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Keys 2018-19?

Candidates need to log into the official website of RRB as mentioned-above

Now, search for the link on the homepage that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – Click here to view Provisional Score and Question Paper with Responses & Final Keys (ALP & Technicians Posts).”

Click on the link and wait for the page to load

Now, candidates will be taken to a login page

Here, enter the details such as the User ID (Registration number) and User Password (Date of Birth)

On submitting the details, the candidates will be redirected to the next page

Here, click on the pdf containing the answer keys of the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Exam 2018-19

Candidates can download the pdf and match the answer keys with the answers attempted in the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Exam

Take a print out of the Answer Keys PDF for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of RRB and download the Answer Key PDF: http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

According to a notification released on the official website of RRB, the Board is currently busy preparing the shortlist of candidates for the upcoming Aptitude Test. The Board had conducted the 2nd Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Posts against the advertisement number CEN 01/2018 on the following dates – January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, the notification further reads, “RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. In the meanwhile, it has been decided to publish candidate responses along with the final answer key, number of questions answered, questions ignored if any, provisional actual, prorated and normalised score for both Part A and Part B for information of candidates. Accordingly, candidates are advised to login to the link provided on the websites of RRBs and view their details.”

Moreover, the Board has notified that the link for the same will not be active or available after March 25, 2019. The RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19 containing shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot is likely to be declared on or before April 6, 2019. Candidates must note that the Computer-Based Aptitude Test has been provisionally scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More