RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019: The result of the ALP, Technician 2nd CBT exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to be announced next week on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result and other necessary details given below.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board is soon going to release the notification regarding the result declaration of the RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam 2018 through its official website- rrbcdg.gov.in. According to reports in a leading website, the RRB Board will soon announce the exact date and time of declaration of RRB ALP and Technician (CBT 2) result through its official website. Moreover, all those who have appeared in the examination conducted for the recruitment of various vacancies in the Indian Railways can check the result on the official website as soon as it is released.

Meanwhile, the RRB Group D Result date has already been announced and the date of result declaration is tentatively on February 27 or February 28, 2019, according to reports. The RRB Group C Exam or Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted by the Board between January 21 and January 23, 2019 at various exam centres. Theis recruitment drive has been conducted to fill 64,371 posts in the Indian Railways.

How to check the RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam Result 2018-19?

1. Log into the official website of RRB – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Search for the link that reads, “RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018-19 download” on the homepage

3. Click on the link and wait for the page to download

4. Now, enter the registration number and submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website and check the result: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More