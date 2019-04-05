The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be announcing the result for the second stage computer-based test for the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician tomorrow i.e, April 6, 2019. The exam for the same was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. According to the official notification, the result will comprise names of shortlisted candidates along with the merit list for the next round.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the aptitude test (AT) on April 16, 2019. Document verification will also be done on the same day. Candidates who clear the aptitude test will be eligible for 64, 371 posts
POINTS TO NOTE: Aptitude Test instructions
- Candidates are required to qualify in each of the test battery of computer-based AT for the post of ALP.
- The exam will be conducted only just two languages i.e., Hindi and English.
- There shall be no negative marking. The aptitude test has 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list.
- The marks secured in part A of the second Stage CBT has 70 per cent weightage.
DOCUMENTS REQUIRED
- Caste certificate
- Matriculation/ High school examination certificate
- ID Proof should have Aadhaar Card Photocopy ( both sides)
- Income certificate from EWS certificate
- Medical certificate for PwD candidates
- Self-certification of transgenders
- Divorce/death of spouse
- Ex-serviceman employment certificate
One response to “RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Result 2019: Check result date, time and other details here”
Leave a Reply
2019 CSBE Board Result will be updates soon on this website here, you can check your board results related updates here.
CSBE Board Class 10th and 12th Result