The result will be out on April 6, 2019. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the aptitude test (AT) on April 16, 2019. Document verification will also be done on the same day

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be announcing the result for the second stage computer-based test for the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician tomorrow i.e, April 6, 2019. The exam for the same was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. According to the official notification, the result will comprise names of shortlisted candidates along with the merit list for the next round.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the aptitude test (AT) on April 16, 2019. Document verification will also be done on the same day. Candidates who clear the aptitude test will be eligible for 64, 371 posts

POINTS TO NOTE: Aptitude Test instructions

Candidates are required to qualify in each of the test battery of computer-based AT for the post of ALP.

The exam will be conducted only just two languages i.e., Hindi and English.

There shall be no negative marking. The aptitude test has 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list.

The marks secured in part A of the second Stage CBT has 70 per cent weightage.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Caste certificate

Matriculation/ High school examination certificate

ID Proof should have Aadhaar Card Photocopy ( both sides)

Income certificate from EWS certificate

Medical certificate for PwD candidates

Self-certification of transgenders

Divorce/death of spouse

Ex-serviceman employment certificate

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More