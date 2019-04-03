RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Result 2019: The Indian Railways will be declaring the RRB Auto Loco Pilot and Technician Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 results on the official website soon, as per reports. The results are set to be announced on April 6, through the RRB websites and all those who have appeared in the same are advised to check the steps to download the results on their respective mobile phones at rrbcdg.gov.in.

All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results may check the steps to download the result with your mobile phone at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access the ALP and Technician Results on the official website of Indian railways or RRB only after the Board publishes it on the official portal of RRB.

Here’s how to download the RRB ALP Technician Results 2019 with your mobile phone?

At first, go to the official website of the Indian railways or Railway Recruitment Board through any browser available on your mobile phone

Now, on the homepage of the official website of RRB, click on the relevant link that may read, “RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 download”

On clicking, you will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the necessary personal details and click submit online

The ALP and Technician result will be displayed on the mobile screen

Now, take a screenshot of the results for reference or download as pdf for future use if necessary

Candidates can click on this link to go to the official website of RRB: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Meanwhile, the cut off marks for the ALP and Technician will be published by the Board on the zonal website of RRB’s soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the latest updates published on the official website of Indian Railways.

