RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results for the second-stage Computer Based Test 2 for the post of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician on April 30, 2019, as per the RRB officials. The candidates who appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the regional official websites. The RRB has revised the results after receiving the complaints from the candidates that the scorecard of the second stage recruitment examination has errors in it. In its earlier notification, RRB mentioned that an error has been spotted in the scorecards were uploaded as on March 24, 2019.

The candidates were advised to check the scorecard again, to correct the errors.

While the nature of the error has not been specified by the recruitment board, there are various speculations considering an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019 scorecard: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to any regional official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB CBT 2 revised result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and other details as mentioned

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

The qualifiers of the CBT 2 will appear for CBT 3. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 16 and officially the date was not announced.

