RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the result of the second stage examination conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019, for the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician on April 6, 2019, on the official websites of all the regions. The RRB will conduct the special aptitude test for the ALP candidates on April 16. From February 18, 2019 to 20, 2019, the candidates provided an opportunity who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, and to raise the objections.

Earlier to this, the final answer key, question paper and provisional scorecard for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ALP, Technician was released on the official websites of all the regions. It was released on March 24, 2019. The last date to download their answer keys was March 25, 2019. Now, the link has been deactivated on the official websites. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts are to be filled.

Age Limit: The candidates’ age should be aged between 18-30 years as on 01-07-2018. There is an age relaxation which is applicable for 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PWD (UR), 13 years for PwD (OBC), 15 years for PWD (SC/ ST) candidates & for others as per rules.





RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Meanwhile, the RRB has made the application link available again for the post of Junior Engineering post on all the regional websites. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled for the post of Junior Engineering.

Examination Fee: The candidates will have to Rs. 500/- except the fee concession categories. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman/ PWDs/ Female/ Transgender/ Minorities/ Economically backward class through online using internet banking or Debit/ Credit Cards or through offline using Challan in any branch of SBI/ computerized post office pay-in-Slip will pay Rs. 250/- .



Selection Process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of common computer-based-test (CBT), Aptitude Test and document verification.



