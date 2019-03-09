RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group C, ALP Technician posts. The RRB official said the recruitment process of the Group C, ALP Technician posts has categorically been completed. The board is trying to release the merit list shortlisted psychology test by the third or last week of March.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2: The results of the second stage of Group C recruitment examination will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) by the end of March. Confirming the same, the RRB official said the board has categorically completed the recruitment process of Group C, ALP Technician posts. Therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list shortlisted for the psychology test by the third or last week of March. The candidates who will qualify the psychology test will be hired for the Group C posts. The final result is likely to be declared by the second week of April. The recruitment process for both the Group C, D posts is to be completed by the end of September.

The second stage examination was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

Already, the answer keys have been released on February 18. The candidates can raise the objections till February 20, 2019.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician results: Important documents required

Class 10, 12, NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of widow

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

The Group C posts recruitment began in the previous year. Over a crore the candidates had applied for the recruitment process. A total of 36,47,541 candidates had appeared for the first stage examination. It was conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018.

