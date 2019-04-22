As many complaints from the candidates regarding the scorecard were received, the Railway Recruitment Board planned to re-release it. The revised scorecard is now scheduled to get released on the official website soon. The revised scorecards would be available on all the regional websites after the release and the students can download it from anywhere.

After the candidates complained that the scorecard f the second stage recruitment examination that was uploaded on the official websites had errors, the Railway Recruitment Board planned to re-release it. The revised scorecard is now scheduled to get released on the official website soon. According to the latest updates, the revised scorecard will be dropped till April end. The candidates who sat for the examination and are waiting for the revised scorecard should keep a check on the official website of RRB.

The revised scorecards would be available on all the regional websites after the release and the students can download it from anywhere. A notification by RRB released earlier stated that an error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. The board also advised candidates to keep an eye on the correct scorecard. The errors and its nature has not been detected.

The candidates who pass the second CBT examination can sit for the CBT 3 examination. According to the earlier announcement, it was going to be held on April 16, but it has now been postponed.

Here is the important regional website to check after the revised scorecard gets released. We have listed all of them here!

1. RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

2. RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

3. Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

4. Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

5. Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

6. Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

7. Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

8. Thiruvananthapuram 9. (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

10. Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

11. Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

12. Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

13. Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

14. Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

15. Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

16. Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

17. Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

18. Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

19. Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

20. Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

21. Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

22. Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

The candidates who are willing to clear the test should keep a regular check on the latest notifications. As per the latest updates, a total of 64,371 posts are vacant currently and yet to be filed by this recruitment drive. The examination for the same was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More