RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019: The revised scorecard of the 2nd stage of the Computer-based test for Auto Loco Pilot and Technician post will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board on all the regional official websites. Revised scorecard to be released by April-end. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the scorecard through all the region based official websites.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is scheduled to release the revised scorecard of the 2nd stage of the Computer-based test for Auto Loco Pilot and Technician post. As per reports, the scorecard of the RRB second stage revised examination will be released by April-end. Those who appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the region based official websites.

The results have been delayed because earlier, an error was spotted in the scorecards which were uploaded as dated on March 24, 2019. The board has not particularly mentioned the nature of the error. However, there were speculations which pointed out some erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test. This erroneous marksheet went viral.

Also read: RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Railway Recruitment Board expected to announce RRB Group D Result by January 31

Candidates who can qualify the second CBT examination will appear for CBT 3 that is Aptitude test. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 16, but now same has been postponed.

After releasing the scorecard, the candidates can check it through the regional official website.

Also read: RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised result 2019, Railway ALP Aptitude test date to release soon

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

With thsi recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts will be filled. The examination was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App