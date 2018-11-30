RRB ALP Technician CBT 2018: RRB ALP Technician revised result for first CBT are expected to be released in the first week of December 2018. No official confirmation has been made yet by RRB. It has been speculated that this decision has been taken because RRBs will begin the second CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment on December 24, 2018.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2018: As per reports, RRB ALP Technician revised result will be released in the first week of December 2018 for first CBT. Although no official confirmation has been made yet by RRB. The revised result is expected to be released in the first week as RRBs will begin the second CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment on December 24, 2018. Earlier the exam result was declared for ALP Technician first CBT on November 2, 2018. However, there were certain discrepancies in the final answer key which was released along with the RRB ALP Result and submitted their representation with the respective RRBs.

Soon after this, the authorities decided to take immediate action and therefore went through the representation to prepare the result again. So, this means there will not only be a change in shortlisted candidates but also in the cut off marks.

On the similar lines, the revised RRB ALP Result for first CBT will be released.

The aspiring candidates can visit the respective regional websites to check their zone result. Along with the result, the cut off, final answer key and model question paper will also be released on the official website.

The candidates appearing for the second CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will take the exam on December 24, 2018. The candidates will receive their admit card for the second CBT will be released four days before the exam. Exam date and city will also be released during the period also.

Since no official confirmation has been made regarding the update on the official website, the candidates are requested to visit it to check new details regarding the recruitment.

There are the following regional websites.

RRB Ahmedabad , RRB Ajmer , RRB Allahabad , RRB Bangalore , RRB Bhopal , RRB Bhubaneshwar , RRB Bilaspur , RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai , RRB Gorakhpur , RRB Guwahati , RRB Jammu , RRB Kolkata , RRB Malda , RRB Mumbai , RRB Muzaffarpur , RRB Patna , RRB Ranchi , RRB Secunderabad , RRB Siliguri , RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

