RRB ALP, technician CBT 3: The admit cards or hall tickets for Computer Based test 3 for the post of Auto Loco Pilot, Technician has been released by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official websites or regional websites. Exam city slip and travel pass or shortlisted candidates for the Stage 3 have also been released. Interested candidates can download the same through the regional website.

The examination is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2019, Friday. The aptitude test will comprise of five tests. The test has a total duration of 71 minutes. In order to clear the exam, the candidates will have to score a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. The qualifiers will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

RRB ALP, technician CBT 3 aptitude test admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB ALP, Tech admit card, Exam city slip.’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Candidates can download the same and take out a print out of the same. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination without carrying a valid admit card.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts are to be filled. The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

RRB ALP, tech stage 2 aptitude test admit card: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

