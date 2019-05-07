RRB ALP, technician CBT 3: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the hall ticket, exam city slip and travel pass or shortlisted candidates for the Stage 3 or Computer-Based test 3 for the post of Auto Loco Pilot, Technician. Interested candidates who had qualified the stage 2 exam can download the admit card from the official website or regional websites.
The examination is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2019, Friday. The aptitude test will comprise of five tests. The test has a total duration of 71 minutes. In order to clear the exam, the candidates will have to score a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. The qualifiers will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).
RRB ALP, technician CBT 3 aptitude test admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB ALP, Tech admit card, Exam city slip.’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will be displayed
Candidates can download the same and take out a print out of the same. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination without carrying a valid admit card.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts are to be filled. The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.
RRB ALP, tech stage 2 aptitude test admit card: Websites to check
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)
Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)
Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).