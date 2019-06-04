The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the results of RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 posts. The results link on the website has been released by the board on the official website. Candidates can check their results on of their respective zones on the official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3. The candidates can check the results through the official website @rrbcdg.gov.in. The computer-based test which was conducted by the board has declared the results on the official website. Candidates need to check the official website to access the results and follow the second process of the results within no time.

How to download the results:

1. Visit the official website @rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on the results link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Take a printout of it for future reference

The examination for the same was conducted from May 10 to May 21, 2019 at various examination centres across the country. The candidates need to check the link on the website for accessing the results. The recruitment board is also declaring the zone-wise list of the selected candidates. After declaring the results, the candidates need to do their documentation work for the various posts. The shortlisted candidates of the RRB ALP can visit the official website for the documentation.

The result which was scheduled to be held on April 16 this year but had been postponed due to some reasons. The delaying in the result has not been mentioned by the board. The result for the RRB ALP and technician CBT 2 were delayed after some official reasons. The recruitment board later declared the results for the same.

The results can be checked through the various alternative websites – rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbahmedabad.gov.in, rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbsiliguri.org, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, www.rrbbpl.nic.in and others. The candidates can check the results on the above websites for the respective zones. The results that were declared today can be a check on all the official websites of the railways of the different zones.

