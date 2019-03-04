RRB ALP, Technician result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet confirmed the result declaration date of the RRB ALP, Technician exam 2018-19, however, it is speculated that the results will be out soon at - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given here.

According to the latest updates, the RRB Group D Result 2018-19 will also be out today, March 4, 2019, on the official website of RRB. Candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D 2018-19 examination and are eagerly waiting for their respective results can check the website for updates. They can download the result as soon as the Board releases it on the official website. There are more than 62,000 vacancies at Indian railways for which these recruitment drives was had been conducted by the railway Recruitment Board this year.

How to check the RRB ALP and Technician Exam 2018-19 Results?

1. Log on to the official website of the railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above

2. Candidates will be taken to a new window

3. Here, click on the displayed result link that reads, “RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018-19” on the page

4. On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

5. Enter the roll number and submit online

6. The result of ALP and Technician exam 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

7. Download the same and take a print out of the RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018-19 for future reference if necessary

