RRB: The candidates who had failed to appear for RRB ALP, Technician document verification 2019 do not need to worry. The Railways Recruitment Board will be conducting document verification and medical examination again for them.

RRB: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will be reconducting document verification and medical exam for those students who could not appear for it. The RRB has announced that the process will be conducted in September this month, starting from September 24 and concluding on 26.

The RRB had earlier released the names of shortlisted candidates for document verification. The document verification and medical exam process were held from June 23, 2019, to September 19. Reports suggest that many candidates had missed the process. But they do not need to worry now. They will be given a second chance. They have been advised that no candidates would be given the third chance.

RRB ALP Technician document verification 2019:

All the candidates should bring the following documents

Six colored photos (passport-sized) All the required educational certificates Previous work experience certificates Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3 Caste certificates and nativity certificates If applicable, reservation certificates

Candidates should note that they need to pay Rs 24 as a fee for attending the medical examination. The document verification will be done a day earlier.

Earlier, as many as 47,58,218 candidates had successfully applied for 64,371 posts. The RRB had conducted the exam in 165 cities and 438 exam centres across the country. Once selected, the candidates will be given a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 and other allowances.

Meanwhile, the Railways Recruitment Board is likely to release the RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card in a few days on the official website. As many as 1,26,30,885 candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC Non-Technical Exam 2019.

