RRB ALP, Technician DV 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released a notification announcing the venue and reporting time of RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19 on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB ALP, Technician DV 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a notification regarding the Document Verification process of ALP and Technician posts on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in on June 13, 2019. According to the notification, the all the candidates shortlisted for the next part of the RRB ALP, Technician 2018-19 recruitment process is required to report for Documents Verification (DV) on the scheduled date as mentioned.

The notification released by the RRB says that the Venue and Reporting Time for Document Verification are given as under:

Venue: Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Colony, Near Railway Station, Chandigarh

Reporting Time: 09:00 AM

The list of shortlisted candidates was released or published on June 7, 2019 on the official website. Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released by the authority soon on its official website.

For more updates on the Document Verification process of the ALP and Technician, candidates are advised to regularly visit RRB’s official website.

NOTE: Candidates must also note that after completion of the ALP and Technician Recruitment 2019 Document Verification process, they will be sent for Medical Examination on the next day of DV. The location to which has been mentioned below:

Medical Examination Venue: Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRB.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App