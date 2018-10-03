RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the option for editing of application forms for the RRB ALP/Technician recruitment exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates can now log into it and make corrections.

RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the application modification option for the candidates who have already submitted their applications for the recruitment examination to be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can now edit the educational qualifications and selection of RRB, post preferences and exam trade for the RRB ALP, technician recruitment exam 2018.

According to reports, the option for correction or modification of application forms was activated on the official website by the Railway Recruitment Board on September 22, however, it was soon withdrawn on September 29, 2018. But once again candidates have got the opportunity to add educational qualifications and other necessary details to their application. The last date for making changes in the applications has been scheduled for October 6, 2018. Candidates are advised to make the modification before the last date.

Meanwhile, the notification on the official website reads, “ONE TIME ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITY for Submission of Additional Educational Qualifications and modification of selected RRB, Post preferences and Exam trade for ALP &Technicians under CEN 01/2018 (English version)”.

Steps to make changes in the RRB ALP/Technician Exam Application Form:

Log into the website of RRB – rrbald.gov.in Click on the link that reads, “ONE TIME ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITY for Submission of Additional Educational Qualifications and modification of selected RRB, Post preferences and Exam trade for ALP &Technicians under CEN 01/2018 (English version)” Candidates will be directed to a different page Follow the instructions given in the notification Make changes or add information in the application form and save Make a print out copy of the same if necessary for future reference

To read the detailed notification on the official website of RRB, click on this link: http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/Modified_Notice_on_additional_qualifications_and_Modification_Dt_%2029-09-2018.pdf

