The Railway Recruitment Board is soon going to activate the link for application fee refund for the candidates who sat for the first stage of CBT for the positions of ALP and technicians. The procedure of refund will be initiated from this December 21. Earlier, it was announced to happen from December 18. The facility of the refund will be given to only those candidates whose refund got cancelled because of incorrect bank details. Sometimes the candidates in a hurry, push the wrong bank details like wrong account number, wrong IFSC code or the wrong branch etc.

This transaction has already been initiated by Railway Recruitment Board but is still under progress. It is expected to complete for each and every candidate till December 20, 2018. This is why the refund can be accessed from December 21. All these information were mentioned in an official notification by the Railway Recruitment Board.

The candidates who are expecting a refund should make sure that this time they have filled in all the details accurately and there is no scope for a wrong bank account information or IFSC code. Also, they are advised to carefully keep a check on all the notifications issued on the official website, to not miss any important chunk of information.

Meanwhile, the revised results for RRB Group C (ALP and Technician) examinations is scheduled to release on December 20. This examination will select for the open positions of 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 various posts of Technicians.

