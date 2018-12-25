RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: Today is the last date to apply to get the RRB ALP Technician recruitment exam 2018. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is refunding the examination fee for the stage 1 examination and who have not applied for the fee refund yet can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is refunding the examination fee for the RRB ALP Technician recruitment exam 2018 and today is the last date to apply to get the refund. The candidates who had appeared for the stage 1 RRB ALP recruitment exam, should apply online today to get the refund. The aspirants can simply visit the Railway Recruitment Board’s official website— rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB had declared December 25, 2018, i.e. today, as the last date to apply to get the refund of the examination fee. This is the last chance for the students who have not applied for the fee refund yet and the who had applied earlier but did not receive the refund. The candidates who had submitted the wrong credentials can also avail this last chance.

The candidates need to apply on the official websites of the RRB and will receive SMS on their registered phone numbers about the refund status. The aspirants can follow the simple steps mentioned below are the steps to apply to get the refund of the RRB ALP Technician recruitment examination fee.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the Railway Recruitment Board’s official website— rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link that reads ‘correction of bank accounts’

Step 3: Submit the required credentials like IFSC code, account number etc.

Step 4: Enter the bank account details and submit the request for the refund.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More