RRB ALP, Technician exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board RRB has scheduled to release their Auto Loco Pilot & Technician 1st stage CBT Exam 2018 results tomorrow that is December 20, 2018. The candidates can check their result on the regional websites of RRB – rrbmumbai.gov.in and other regional RRB websites. Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has started the refund process for all those candidates who have appeared for the examination.

In the latest notification released by RRB, it said that the application fee transaction is in the process and most likely will be completed by December 20, 2018. The link for correcting bank account details have been activated at the regional RRB websites. The candidates are advised to check the website and fill in their proper bank account details from December 21, 2018. Take a look at the latest notification here:

In the meantime, it is suggested that the applicants who have not received the refund money to be patient till December 20 as the link will be soon activated for the same. Also, there is no update regarding the change in result date for RRB ALP & Technician Exam 2018. It is adviced that the aspirants keep a close check on the regional website for the result.

The first stage CBT result was declared this year on November 2 but withdrew it later after the candidates complained about the wrong answer keys.

