RRB ALP, Technician exam 2018: Second stage exam postponed to Dec 24, here are the tips to crack the exam

RRB ALP Technician exam 2018: The examination date for the second stage ALP and Technician posts has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board to December 24. The candidates can check the details regarding the postponement on the official website rrb.gov.in. Earlier, the computer-based test (CBT) was scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2018.

The admit card too of the examination was earlier, scheduled to release on December 2 but it has been postponed. The dates were changed due to a clash of the exam with the CBT for CEN 02/2018 and/or academic examinations. The Board has released an official statement on the RRB website.

Here are a few tips to remember while practising the Group C ALP examination:

1. Keep your focus clear, crisp for clearing the Computer Based test of RRB ALP C examination.

2. Learn from your mistakes each time you attempt a mock test

3. Try to avoid same mistakes and try to understand by viewing the method or explanation for the correct answer.

4. No need to worry much and avoid stress while practising the mock test. Practice makes the man perfect so it is advised to practice extensively.

A total of 5,88,605 candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd stage examination. while 36 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The first stage examination was conducted on September 4, 2018. Of which the result of the first stage was released on November 2, 2018.

RRB ALP 2018 examination has been conducted to fill up around 64, 371 posts of Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots. The 2nd stage examination will have two parts- Part A and Part B. The duration to conduct the Part A examination will have 90 minutes duration while Part B will be conducted in a duration of 60 minutes.

Know about India Railways:

It is one of the world’s largest railway networks. It was first introduced in the year 1853. It has always been an integral part of lives across the country. In the year 1853, Railways were first introduced to India from Bombay to Thane.

