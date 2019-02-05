RRB ALP Technician Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised admit cards for the upcoming CBT 2 exam to be conducted for the recruitment of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP Technician Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the revised admit cards or hall ticket for the upcoming second Computer Based Test to be conducted for the recruitment of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the first CBT exam and have qualified for the second CBT can now download the admit cards for the examination from the official website by following the instructions given below.

How to download the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Admit Card for ALP and Technician Recruitment Exam 2019?

Log into the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – E call letter link for Rescheduled candidates (ALP & Technicians)”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the User ID (Registration number), User Password (Date of Birth) and the captcha code and click on Login option

The candidate will be directed to the admit card or hall ticket or E-call letter

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Admit Card online: https://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

