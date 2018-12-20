RRB ALP, Technician exam result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board RRB has scheduled to release their Auto Loco Pilot & Technician 1st stage CBT Exam 2018 results today, December 20, 2018, at 3 pm on their official website. The aspirants can check their result on the regional websites of RRB – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. There are a total of 27,795 vacant posts in Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 technician posts. Earlier the result was announced on November 2 but due to wrong answer key translation the result was revoked and notification was issued for the revised result.

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notification for initiation of the refund process for all those candidates who have appeared for the examination. In the notification released by RRB, it said that the application fee transaction is in the process and most likely will be completed by December 20, 2018. The portal for correcting bank account details has been activated at the RRB website. The Aspirants are advised to check the website and fill in their proper bank account details from December 21, 2018. The students are advised to be patient and wait for their turns.

As the results have been delayed, the commencement date for second stage Computer-based exam was also shifted. Earlier the exams were to be held from December 12 but were postponed to December 24 and were further postponed to January 21, 2019, as the revised result dates weren’t out. In the recent notification issued by RRB- the second stage CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will start from January 21 to January 23, 2019.

