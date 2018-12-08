RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: The revised results of RRB Group C, ALP Technician Examination 2018 is set to be released on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) soon. Candidates can check the details regarding the same given here.

RRB ALP Technician Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification stating that the revised results of RRB Group C, ALP Technician examinations will be published through the official website by December 20, 2018. However, the Board has not yet officially announced any date for the release of the revised results through the website – indianrailways.gov.in or www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the revised results can keep an eye on the official portal of the Board so that they can download the list as soon as it is published. Meanwhile, the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination results were released on November 2 by the Recruitment Board, however, after few candidates complained about errors in question/translation, the Board decided to release a fresh result for the candidates.

Candidates can check the results by following the instructions given here for their convenience and see if they have qualified for the second stage of the recruitment process. Recruitment will be done on basis of the performance in the examination and purely on merit basis.

How to download the RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018?

Visit the official website of RRB as mentioned above – www.indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the latest updates section and click on the link relevant to you

Candidates will be taken to a PDF page

Download the same and check if your roll number exists on the list

Take a print out for reference if necessary

To log in directly to the official website of RRB, click on this link: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

