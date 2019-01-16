RRB ALP Technician Group C Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the hall tickets of Group C ALP Technician on January 17 posts on the official website before 11 pm. There are steps to follow to download the admit card. The interested candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website.

RRB ALP Technician Group C Recruitment: The admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Group C ALP Technician posts on January 17 will be released by The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the region based official website. RRB official Angaraj Mohan confirmed the same. He further added that the hall ticket will be available on all the region based official websites before 11 pm.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed after log-in using application number

Step 4: Check download exam city, date and time

The candidates will be selected after the stage two exam. Then, they will appear for an interview. After which, a final merit list will be created. A total 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts are vacant. The selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

At the same time, RRB Group D examinations result will be released on February 13. The Group C ALP, Technician recruitment examination will be held on January 21, 22 and 23.

