RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2019: A notice on exam city and the mock test link has been released @ on the official website of RRB by the Indian Railways. Candidates can check the details at - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a notification on Exam Date and City Intimation and Aptitude Test Mock link through its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. The Board has recently announced the revised result of 2nd stage CBT along with the list of shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test through its official website on April 27, 2019.

According to the notice, email and SMS were sent to all the candidates shortlisted for the Aptitude Test to visit RRB websites to view their exam city and Date as well as to download travel pass (if applicable). According to the RRB official website, the mock test link is now active and candidates willing to take the test can check all the details on the PDF or click on the direct link to read the details given here. Candidates need to download the travel pass by visiting all regional websites of RRB mentioned here.

Here are the RRB regional websites of the Indian Railways:

RRB Guwahati -rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in

Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

Allahabad -r rbald.gov.in

Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh -rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

Secunderabad – rbsecunderabad.nic.in

Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Here’s the direct link to give the RRB ALP, Technician Mock Test 2019

How to check the RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2019 latest notification online?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Notice on Exam Date & City Intimation and Aptitude Test Mock Link (ALP & Technicians Posts).” on the homepage

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the computer screen

Check the pdf thoroughly and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB ALP, Technician Latest Notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App