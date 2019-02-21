RRB ALP Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the objection tracker facility soon on its official website today, February 21, 2019. Candidates who have not yet completed the process may visit the official website and do the same by midnight. The link to the official website is - rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to declare the RRB Group D result and the date for the release of the same has not yet been announced by the Board. Meanwhile, the Board has released a notification for the extension of the ongoing process for filing objections on RRB ALP Answer key of 2nd Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates who have appeared in the examination and have checked their answer keys through the official website if need to file objections against their respective answer keys can do the same within the given time frame. The RRB ALP Answer key for 2nd CBT was released by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website on February 18, 2019.

Reportedly, as many as 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the recruitment examination conducted by the Indian Railways. Candidates must note that the objection tracker for the RRB ALP Answer key will be closed on the official website by midnight today, February 21, 2019 i.e. at 12:00 AM. Moreover, the Board is yet to announce the RRB Group D result date on its official website and those who have appeared in the same are advised to keep an eye on the RRB’s website to download the result as soon as it is released on the official website.

How to file objections?

1. Log into the official website as mentioned above

2. Search for the raise objection notification on the homepage

3. Click on the link and wait for the page to load

4. Go through the pdf after it is displayed on the screen of your computer

5. Follow the instruction to file objections

