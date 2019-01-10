RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician today, January 10, 2019. The forthcoming examination is the second stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of ALP, which is scheduled to take place on January 21, 22 and 23. The applicants are advised to visit the official website @ indianrailways.gov.in to keep an eye on the release of admit and can also check other updates regarding the examination.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician today, January 10, 2019. The forthcoming examination is the second stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of ALP, which is scheduled to take place on January 21, 22 and 23. Earlier in the day, the RRB activated the information link for the second stage examination. The applicants are advised to visit the official website @ indianrailways.gov.in to keep an eye on the release of admit and can also check other updates regarding the examination.

According to the recent notification released by the RRB, the applicants can download their examination centre via the website. The students are advised to check the name and city of the exam centre 10 days prior to the examination. Also, the candidates are allowed and advised to download their respective admit cards 4 days prior to the examination.

Here are the steps to download the admit cards for the second stage CBT for the post of post of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician:

Visit the official website @ indianrailways.gov.in

On the top of the page, you will find News & Recruitment link. Click on it

In the section, you have to click on the Railway Recruitment Board

You are required to check your respective regions and click on it

Click on Admit card link

Entre roll number, date of birth and password to receive the admit card

Click on the submit button

Now, you can download your admit card and remember to follow the process 4 days prior to the examination

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More