RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19: A fresh notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways regarding the postponement of Aptitude Test for RRB APL And Technician recruitment examination through the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the same are advised to check the rescheduled date here.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a fresh notification regarding the postponement of the schedule for Aptitude Test to be conducted by the Board on April 16, 2019. According to the notification released on the official website of RRB, the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) results with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in Computer-Based Aptitude Test was released on all the regional RRB websites on April 5, 2019.

The Board has decided to check the correctness of final keys and evaluation once again to ensure fairness to candidates who have participated in the recruitment process. On completion of this process, the Board will publish the final answer keys and then the Aptitude for the qualified candidates will be held. Thus, the Board has announced that the Computer-Based Aptitude Test which was scheduled to be held on April 6, 2019 has now been postponed and the revised date of the upcoming Aptitude Test will be published on the official website shortly.

Meanwhile, the RRBs have a policy of transparency at every stage of recruitment, and thus it has published the question papers and responses with final answer keys for all the candidates who have appeared in the examination.

How to check the notification on RRB websites?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – Notice on Postponement of Aptitude Test scheduled on 16-04-2019 (ALP & Technicians Posts)” on dated 11-04-2019

Now, the candidate will be redirected to a pdf page

Here, download and go through the details on the pdf

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of RRB and download the latest notification regarding the RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/postponment-of-aptitude-test-alp.pdf

