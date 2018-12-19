RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the correction of Bank Account details for those whose refund transaction has failed.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it has initiated a refund of the examination /Application fees of the candidates who had appeared for the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment examination of ALP and Technician through its official website. The Board has released a notification regarding the refund details.

According to the notification, the candidates who have not yet received the refund amount in their bank accounts due to the wrong details entered in their forms are now advised to make corrections in their bank account details through the official website of RRB. Candidates need to log into the website of RRB and click on the link to change the bank details. The link for making corrections to the Bank details will be active from December 21, 2018.

The official notification read, “Click here for correction of Bank Accounts details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed.”

How to make changes to the Bank Account Details through the official website of RRB?

Candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018 need to visit the official website of RRB

Search for the link “Correction of bank details” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to the application form

Here, enter all the details and submit’

Take a print out of the acknowledgement receipt for future reference

Meanwhile, the notification on the official website of RRB also says that the link for the application process for refund transaction initiated by the RRBs will be active only for a limited time and candidates need to complete the process within the stipulated time.

For further information regarding the refund process, candidates are advised to visit the official website by clicking on this link directly: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

