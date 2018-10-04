The candidates who will be appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board ALP, technician recruitment exam 2018 are required to make modifications till October 6, 2018 on the official website @rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates are requested to make the modification before the last date. To get selected in the exam, the candidates should secure at least the score of 42 marks in each of the section.

RRB ALP, technician recruitment 2018: The candidates who will be appearing for technician recruitment exam 2018 are required to edit the educational qualifications soon as it will be closing on October 6, 2018. As per reports, the option for making a modification of application forms was activated on the official website by the Railway Recruitment Board on September 22. However, it was soon withdrawn on September 29, 2018.

Moreover, the aspirants of the additional educational qualifications and modification of selected RRB, post preferences and exam trade for the RRB ALP can also edit the changes in their educational qualification.

Following are the steps to make changes in the RRB ALP/Technician Exam Application Form

1. Log into the website of RRB – rrbald.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads, “ONE TIME ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITY for Submission of Additional Educational

3. Qualifications and modification of selected RRB, Post preferences and Exam trade for ALP &Technicians under CEN 01/2018 (English version)”

4. Candidates will be directed to a different page

5. Follow the instructions given in the notification

6. Make changes or add information in the application form and save

7. Make a print out copy of the same if necessary for future reference.

There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts are vacant. It will be a tough competition for the candidates to crack the exam as the candidates will be required to secure at least the score of 42 marks in each of the section which is applicable.

