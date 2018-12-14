RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is going to refund the application fee submitted by candidates. As per reports, an official said that due to incorrect bank account details, refund transactions failed.

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will make refunds of the application or registration fee submitted by the candidates at the time of filling their application forms online. According to reports, the Board had tried to make the refunds, however, due to the incorrect bank account details of the candidates, the transactions had failed. Now the candidates appearing for the railway exam for assistant loco pilot and technician recruitment will get the refund in their correct bank account.

The Board took this decision after candidates opposed to the hike in the registration fees for appearing in the examination. The hike in fees was mentioned in the notification released on the official website of RRB during the month of February this year.

