RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification regarding the postponement of the computer-based test (CBT) or examination for the second stage scheduled to be held on December 12, 2018 to December 24, 2018 thorugh its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the notification on the official website of RRb – i.e. at rrb.gov.in. According to reports, the release of the admit cards has also been postponed which was earlier scheduled to be released through the official website on December 2, 2018.

Reports, say that the dates were changed as the examination was clashing with the CBT for CEN 02/2018 and/or academic examinations. The Board has published the official statement on the RRB website. More than 5.8 lakh candidates have been selected for the 2nd round of the RRB examination. It has been reported that the Board had conducted the first stage examination on September 4, 2018 where 36 lakh candidates sat for the exam. The RRB ALP, Technician Preliminary Exam Result 2018 was released on November 2, 2018.

How to check the new dates of RRB Recruitment Exam 2018?

Log on to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrb.gov.in

Search for the latest updates

Under the announcement section, click on the relevant link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Read the details in the PDF thoroughly and download it

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of RRB directly, click on this link: http://rrb.gov.in/

