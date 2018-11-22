RRB ALP, Technician result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the revised result and answer key for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician exam tomorrow. Candidates can download the new Answer Keys and revised results from the regional websites of RRB.

RRB ALP Technician result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the revised result and Answer Keys for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician 1st stage exam on its official website tomorrow, i.e. on November 22, 2018. According to reports in a leading daily, the results had to be re-published due to some issues with the answers keys that was released earlier. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination and were waiting for the revised results can now check the official website of RRB.

As per reports, the Railway Recruitment had earlier released a notification regarding the revision of the result due to some issues with the RRB ALP, Technician exam 2018 answer key. However, soon after the release of the revised results, candidates should start preparing for the 2nd stage CBT for ALP and Technician which has been scheduled to be conducted by the Board from December 24, 2018 at various centres.

Read the notification given below:

The results would be published on regional official websites such as RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Patna, RRB Chennai, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Chandigarh.

How to download the RRB ALP and Technician Result 2018 Final Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board –

Search for the link that reads, “RRB ALP and Technician Result 2018 Revised Result and Answer Keys” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the login details to access the result

Submit the details

The RRB ALP, Technician Exam revised Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to access the regional websites of RRB: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

