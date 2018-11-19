RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the result of Ist stage CBT examination held for the recruitment of revised results likely to be released on November 20 @rrbmumbai.gov.in

n RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The revised result of first stage examination RRB ALP & Technician CBT (1st Stage) is expected to be released on November 20, on the official website of RRB Mumbai, rrbmumbai.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the first stage computer-based test can directly check their result on the official website of RRB, Mumbai. Following which the qualified candidates will appear for the second stage computer-based test. The CBT will be conducted on December 24, 2018.

Earlier, the second stage examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2018, across various centres in the country. However, later the board decided to postpone the second stage CBT due to the clashing of the date with CBT for CEN 02/2018 exam. The candidates who appeared for the first stage examination. The candidates must have qualified the examination may face the changes related to their qualifying status.

Selection procedure

Technician post: The second stage examination will be followed by document verification process for Technician posts.

ALP post: The candidates will have to appear for computer-based aptitude test for document verification and Empaneling.

RRB has even cancelled the first stage CBT exam result due to the inconvenience caused while raising issues on answer keys and translation.

For more information, RRB ALP & Technician 2018, the candidates can visit the official site of RRB. The candidates can check any regional RRB sites for the details.

About Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways, Government of India incorporates Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai. It is primarily responsible for recruiting the group ‘C’ staff.

Railway Recruitment Board, Mumbai, is carrying out recruitment for Mumbai Division & HQ of Western Railway, and Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Pune, Bhusawal Division and HQ of Central Railway, Nanded Division of South Central Railway and Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway.

Earlier RRB Mumbai (then known as Railway Service Commission) was located at Churchgate. In February 1986 it was shifted to Mumbai Central. The RRB building at Mumbai Central has been rebuilt in October 2000.

