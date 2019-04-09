RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2019: The Second Stage of Auto Loco Pilot and Technician examination was conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board recently. Due to a high number of applicants, the CBT-2 was conducted in the multiple sessions. Therefore, the CBT marks of the second round had been normalised in all the stages of the examination.

The purpose to use normalisation of marks is the examination is conducted0 in multiple sessions for the same syllabus. In spite of all efforts, there are high chances of variation in the difficulty level of the questions in various sessions. Therefore, the scores obtained by the candidates is likely to vary calibre is also likely to vary.

In order to equalise the variation in the difficulty level of question papers a process called statistical normalization of marks has been opted as universally acceptable. This ensures level playing field for all the candidates. The normalisation process is followed a scientific and statistical process. However, it is not a process of awarding grace marks.

The next round of examination is- Aptitude Test which will be conducted on April 16, 2019. But there is no negative marking in the Aptitude Test. Guidelines. A sample mock test will be published soon on the regional RRB websites from April 10 onwards. The final results declared based on a merit list will be created after analsying CBT 1, CBT 2, DV and AT. The qualifying cut off marks for RRB ALP CBT 2 exam is 35. But this may also vary from region to region, and, is available on the respective websites.

